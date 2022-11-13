Flames' Blake Coleman fined $5,000 US by NHL for slew-footing Jets' Dubois

The NHL fined Calgary forward Blake Coleman $5,000 US on Sunday for slew-footing Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets.

The incident occurred at the 18:33 mark of the first period in the Flames' 3-2 home win over the Jets on Saturday, snapping a seven-game winless streak.

Coleman was assessed a two-minute penalty for tripping. The fine amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Coleman, 30, has collected one goal, four points and 14 penalty minutes in 14 games this season.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner, Coleman has 88 goals and 163 points in 396 NHL regular-season contests with the New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning and Flames.

Calgary hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Monday before heading back on the road for a six-game trip.

WATCH | Lewis lifts Flames over Jets with short-handed goal: