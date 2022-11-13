Content
NHL

Flames' Blake Coleman fined $5,000 US by NHL for slew-footing Jets' Dubois

The NHL fined has fined Calgary forward Blake Coleman $5,000 US for slew-footing Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets in the first period of Saturday night's 3-2 home win.

Field Level Media ·
The Flames' Blake Coleman, right, was fined $5,000 US by the NHL on Sunday for slew-footing fellow forward Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Jets on this play during the first period of Saturday night's game in Calgary. (Derek Leung/Getty Images)

The NHL fined Calgary forward Blake Coleman $5,000 US on Sunday for slew-footing Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets.

The incident occurred at the 18:33 mark of the first period in the Flames' 3-2 home win over the Jets on Saturday, snapping a seven-game winless streak.

Coleman was assessed a two-minute penalty for tripping. The fine amount is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Coleman, 30, has collected one goal, four points and 14 penalty minutes in 14 games this season.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner, Coleman has 88 goals and 163 points in 396 NHL regular-season contests with the New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning and Flames.

Calgary hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Monday before heading back on the road for a six-game trip.

WATCH | Lewis lifts Flames over Jets with short-handed goal:

Lewis' short handed goal lifts Flames over Jets

15 hours ago
Duration 0:53
Trevor Lewis third period short handed goal gave Calgary a 3-2 win over Winnipeg Saturday night.
