Ex-Flames coach Bill Peters tests positive for COVID-19 in Russia
Current KHL bench boss resigned from Calgary after allegations of racial slurs, physical abuse
Former Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia while preparing Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg for the upcoming KHL season.
The diagnosis was confirmed by the hockey club on Wednesday, according to Russia's state-run news agency TASS.
Peters is reportedly asymptomatic.
The 54-year-old made a controversial exit from his position with the Flames in November after former NHLer Akim Aliu tweeted accusations about the use of racial slurs by a coach during the 2009-10 season with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.
Michal Jordan, a former NHL defenceman, then alleged Peters kicked him while the two were with the Carolina Hurricanes and Peters resigned as Flames coach soon after.
In April, Peters signed a two-year deal to coach Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. The KHL season is set to begin on Sept. 2.
The KHL cancelled the remainder of its 2019-20 season in March due to the pandemic.
With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press
