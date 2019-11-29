Calgary Flames to address reports Bill Peters is out as head coach

Calgary Flames have scheduled a news conference today at 12:30 p.m. ET amid reports Bill Peters is no longer the NHL team's head coach in the wake of allegations of racism by former AHL player Akim Aliu.

Aliu, who played for Peters with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League from 2008-2010, accused the coach of using the N-word.

TSN's Frank Seravalli and Sportsnet are reporting Peters, in his second year with the Flames, has been fired.

Peters, who was removed from team operations after Aliu's allegations, issued an apology Wednesday in a letter addressed to Calgary general manager Brad Treliving two days after Aliu's tweet, but he made no mention of Aliu.

Aliu responded by calling the apology "misleading, insincere and concerning."

