NHL postpones 3 Avalanche games after positive COVID-19 tests

Three Colorado Avalanche games have been postponed after a third player entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Friday.

Pending test results, the team could return to practice as early as Wednesday and resume play on Thursday at St. Louis.

The Avalanche were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday and Sunday. They were scheduled to play at St. Louis on Tuesday.

Prior to the league's announcement, the Avalanche and the Kings canceled their respective morning skates on Friday as a precaution.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer was placed in the NHL COVID-19 protocol Wednesday and will be sidelined at least two weeks, head coach Jared Bednar said. Rookie defenceman Bowen Byram, 19, has been on the NHL protocol list since last Friday.

Canucks-Leafs matchups pushed back

The NHL also rescheduled a pair of games between the Vancouver and the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Canucks come back from a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Leafs were set to play in Vancouver on Saturday and Monday, but the league said the games have been rescheduled for Sunday and Tuesday.

The Canucks have had 11 games postponed since the outbreak hit late last month. At least 21 players and four members of the coaching staff have tested positive for the virus.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Thursday several players had not yet received the medical clearance necessary to return to the ice.

Sharks fans to return on limited basis

The San Jose Sharks will welcome back fans on a limited basis beginning April 26 against Arizona.

The Sharks say fans with proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will be allowed to attend games for the rest of the season.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two to four seats with distancing between each group. Fans must wear masks when not actively eating or drinking in designated areas and will not be allowed to bring bags into the games.

The team will do a test run April 24 with family members of players and staff allowed at the game against Minnesota.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo recaps Week 13 in NHL North Division: