Auston Matthews to return to Leafs' lineup against Sharks

Star centre Auston Matthews will return to the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup on Wednesday night against the visiting San Jose Sharks.

Head coach Mike Babcock confirmed the move following the team's morning skate. The 21-year-old Matthews hasn't played since suffering an injured left shoulder on Oct. 27 against the Winnipeg Jets.

"Matthews is cleared medically, says he's ready to go [and] feels comfortable to take a big hit, so he's ready to play," Babcock told reporters.

Matthews was hurt early in the second period of Toronto's 3-2 victory over Winnipeg when Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba delivered a shoulder-to-shoulder check as the Leafs forward tried to cut in front of the net.

The 2017-18 Calder Trophy winner as the NHL's top rookie, Matthews had 10 goals and 16 points through 11 games before the injury, which kept him out for 14 games.