Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews sidelined by wrist injury
Toronto begins 3-game set vs. Edmonton on Saturday
The Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they take on the Edmonton Oilers Saturday.
Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe says Matthews won't play due to a wrist injury that he's been dealing with for much of the year.
Matthews has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games for the Leafs this season.
Toronto (15-4-2) will get some other key pieces back in the lineup — forward Joe Thornton returns from a lower-body injury, defenceman Jake Muzzin slots back in after missing two games with a facial fracture and goalie Jack Campbell is available after dealing with a leg injury.
The Leafs currently sit atop the all-Canadian North Division, but the Oilers (14-8-0) are just four points back.
Saturday's game kicks off a three-game series between Edmonton and Toronto.
