Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews sidelined by wrist injury

The Maple Leafs will be without star centre Auston Matthews when they take on the Edmonton Oilers Saturday.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe says Matthews won't play due to a wrist injury that he's been dealing with for much of the year.

Matthews has 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 20 games for the Leafs this season.

WATCH | Week 6 roundup of the NHL's North Division:

Week 6 roundup of the NHL's North Division Sports 4:18 Rob Pizzo catches you up on the week that was in the all-Canadian division in the NHL, including a coaching change in Montreal. 4:18

Toronto (15-4-2) will get some other key pieces back in the lineup — forward Joe Thornton returns from a lower-body injury, defenceman Jake Muzzin slots back in after missing two games with a facial fracture and goalie Jack Campbell is available after dealing with a leg injury.

The Leafs currently sit atop the all-Canadian North Division, but the Oilers (14-8-0) are just four points back.

Saturday's game kicks off a three-game series between Edmonton and Toronto.