Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres
Leafs star banned for infraction against Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games on Monday without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced.
Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
Matthews' stick caught Dahlin in the neck and head area, which caught the attention of players from both teams.
"You're just battling in front of the net," Matthews said after the game. "I felt like I kind of rode up his shoulder and his shoulder pack rolled up a little bit. That's hockey; you're competing out there."
WATCH | Auston Matthews cross-checks Rasmus Dahlin:
The two players each were assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking on the play.
A two-time Lady Byng Trophy finalist, Matthews had no prior history of supplemental discipline from the league.
Matthews, 24, has an NHL-best 45 goals this season. His 77 points are six shy of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau for the league lead.
Matthews is riding a five-game goal and point streak, during which he has eight goals and one assist.
With files from Field Level Media
