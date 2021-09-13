Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Auston Matthews targets Leafs' Oct. 13 season opener for return from wrist surgery

Auston Matthews is hoping his surgically repaired left wrist will be ready in time for the start of the new NHL season. The Maple Leafs’ star centre is coming off a 2020-21 campaign in which he scored a league-high 41 goals in 52 games.

Star centre sporting protective brace on left wrist week before training camp

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is expected to resume skating later this week in hopes of returning to the lineup for the team’s Oct. 13 season opener against Nick Suzuki, right, and the rival Canadiens. He had left wrist surgery on Aug. 13. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images/File)

Auston Matthews is hoping his troublesome left wrist will be ready in time for the start of the new NHL season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' star centre, who scored a league-high 41 goals in 52 games last season while dealing with the nagging injury, had surgery on the joint Aug. 13.

The team said at the time Matthews felt discomfort when he started to ramp up his training regime.

The recovery timeline was put at a minimum of six weeks.

Sporting a protective brace on the wrist at the NHL/NHLPA media tour in Toronto on Monday, Matthews said he expects to resume skating later this week before the team opens training camp Sept. 22.

He added the aim is to be good to go for the Leafs' season-opener Oct. 13 against the Montreal Canadiens — the team that battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to stun Toronto in the first round of the playoffs in May.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now