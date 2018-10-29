Auston Matthews out a month? Leaf fans aren't freaking out — yet

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were dealt a crushing blow on Monday morning when they learned that Auston Matthews' shoulder injury is going to keep him out of the lineup for at least a month.

The team now has to get along without their star centre who currently leads the team with 10 goals and 16 points, and will need to rely on surrounding depth to fill the void for the foreseeable future.

What's the pulse on the team's fans? Let's say it's a mixture of sadness, a little optimism, and possibly some hope that a certain someone (William Nylander, anyone?) will be back in the lineup soon. But don't count on that happening, according to Tim Wharnsby.

Obviously wish Matthews wasn't hurt but I am excited to see who steps up in his absence. I think Kadri is gonna rip it up. The team won't miss a beat. We'll win 80% of our games while Auston is out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> —@TBAOsborne

To all the Leaf Fans out there.<br>We know Mathews is out for a while. But, it doesn't matter.<br>Babs has some tricks up his sleeve with or, with out Nylander.<br>Take what ever time you need <a href="https://twitter.com/AM34?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AM34</a><br>Just please be 💯 in the new year!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TMLtalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TMLtalk</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> —@_pfoggia

If the time for Auston to go down is now then will take it. Early in the year. Lean on others. Sign Nylander.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tmltalk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tmltalk</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> —@BrandonLovery

The injury is also a blow to the NHL as a whole. If you like watching good hockey, that means you want to see players like Matthews on the ice.

He began the year on fire, recording multiple points in his first seven games (longest streak since Mario Lemieux in 1992), and leaves Toronto right now with an 8-3-0 record, good for tops in the Eastern Conference and tied with Nashville for the best in the league.

The Auston Matthews injury is a kick in the face to the NHL & anyone that enjoys watching amazing hockey. —@FuncleNicky

Auston Matthews is out at least 4 weeks. At least. Shoulder. It sucks, obviously. But the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> can weather it. What really sucks is that his quest for a 50 goal or 100 pt+ season is all but done. Really wanted to see how dominant he could be, all year long. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AustonMatthews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AustonMatthews</a> —@BobMackowycz

Maybe Matthews, who has injured his shoulder twice in as many seasons, can come back a little sooner? He can call up this guy for some help.