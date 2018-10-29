Skip to Main Content
Auston Matthews out a month? Leaf fans aren't freaking out — yet

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were dealt a crushing blow on Monday morning when they learned that Auston Matthews' shoulder injury is going to keep him out of the lineup for at least a month. What's the pulse on the team's fans?

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs will miss at least four weeks with a shoulder injury sustained on Saturday. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were dealt a crushing blow on Monday morning when they learned that Auston Matthews' shoulder injury is going to keep him out of the lineup for at least a month. 

The team now has to get along without their star centre who currently leads the team with 10 goals and 16 points, and will need to rely on surrounding depth to fill the void for the foreseeable future. 

What's the pulse on the team's fans? Let's say it's a mixture of sadness, a little optimism, and possibly some hope that a certain someone (William Nylander, anyone?) will be back in the lineup soon. But don't count on that happening, according to Tim Wharnsby.

The injury is also a blow to the NHL as a whole. If you like watching good hockey, that means you want to see players like Matthews on the ice. 

He began the year on fire, recording multiple points in his first seven games (longest streak since Mario Lemieux in 1992), and leaves Toronto right now with an 8-3-0 record, good for tops in the Eastern Conference and tied with Nashville for the best in the league. 

Maybe Matthews, who has injured his shoulder twice in as many seasons, can come back a little sooner? He can call up this guy for some help. 

