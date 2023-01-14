Matthews returning to Leafs' lineup against Bruins but remains mum on 'nagging' injury
Star centre, who missed 2 games, compliments work of team's medical staff
Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews said he will be back in the lineup Saturday night when Toronto faces the Boston Bruins in a road showdown between the Atlantic Division's top two teams.
Matthews missed the past two games -- a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday -- with an injury he declined to discuss.
"I don't think I really need to get into specifics," Matthews said Saturday. "I think it's just something that's kind of been nagging me for a little bit. It's definitely been fine to play through and stuff.
"I think it just kind of ramped up a little bit and so just wanted to get it to calm down. Feeling much better, so looking forward to playing and getting in tonight."
Matthews hasn't played since Sunday, when he scored a goal on a third-period power play in a 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Auston Matthews on the ice for Leafs skate <a href="https://twitter.com/TSN_Edge?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSN_Edge</a> <a href="https://t.co/P4n6WtPcA2">pic.twitter.com/P4n6WtPcA2</a>—@markhmasters
"We're lucky to have a good team of staff here and they've done a lot of work so like I said, it feels much better. I feel ready to go," he said.
Matthews, 25, has 20 goals and 47 points in 41 games this season.
WATCH | Fabbri scores decisive goal in Red Wings' win over Maple Leafs:
