Leafs' Auston Matthews out at least 4 weeks with shoulder injury

Auston Matthews is expected to miss at least four weeks with a shoulder injury, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Monday.

Auston Matthews (shoulder) is expected to be out a minimum of four weeks and will be placed on injured reserve today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a> —@LeafsPR

Matthews, Toronto's leading scorer, was injured early in the second period of Saturday's 3-2 home win over Winnipeg. He was driving to the Jets' net with the puck when he was checked on the left shoulder by defenceman Jacob Trouba. Matthews was in obvious pain immediately and skated to the Toronto bench. He did not return.

Watch how Matthews hurt his shoulder:

Matthews left in the second period after taking a hit from Winnipeg Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba. 0:43

Matthews leads the Leafs, and is tied for second in the NHL, with 10 goals in 11 games this season. His 16 points are also tops among Toronto players.

The 21-year-old centre scored 10 goals in the first six games of the season before going without a goal in his last five.

Matthews recorded at least two points in each of his first seven games of the campaign, matching an NHL record shared by Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy and Kevin Stevens.

Toronto (8-3-0) leads the Atlantic Division and is deep at the centre position with high-scoring John Tavares (13 points in 11 games) and Nazem Kadri, a strong two-way player.

The Leafs also have productive wingers in Mitch Marner (15 points) and Kasperi Kapanen (10 points) and can add another talented forward by signing restricted free agent William Nylander, who has yet to play this season. The team and Nylander, who had 20 goals and 61 points last season, have been unable to agree on a new contract.