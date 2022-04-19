Maple Leafs' star Matthews remains out for Tuesday matchup against Flyers

Toronto Maple Leafs' star forward Auston Matthews will sit out his second straight game with an undisclosed injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Tuesday morning.

Matthews skated on the ice Tuesday, hours before the Maple Leafs (50-20-6, 106 points) were slated to host the Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11, 57 points) at 7 p.m. ET.

Keefe refused to divulge the nature of the injury for Matthews, who also sat out Toronto's 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday.

"Given the time of year and the fact it's pretty minor and I think he's going to move past it pretty quickly," Keefe said, via TSN. "So, we'll just leave it at that."

Matthews is in the midst of a career season. Entering play on Tuesday, the 24-year-old has an NHL-leading 58 goals to go along with 44 assists for 102 points in 70 games this season.

Playoff-bound 'Canes minus Andersen

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to be sidelined at least one week because of a lower-body injury, head coach Rod Brind'Amour announced.

Andersen sustained the injury during the third period of the Hurricanes' 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

"That'll be probably re-evaluated in about a week," Brind'Amour said prior to Carolina's 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "We'll get a sense of where he's at then."

Andersen, 32, sports a 35-14-3 record with four shutouts, an NHL second-best 2.17 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 52 games (51 starts) this season.

He is 261-114-51 with 23 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .916 save percentage in 445 NHL regular-season contests with the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.

Antti Raanta is expected to serve as the Hurricanes' primary goaltender inAndersen's absence.