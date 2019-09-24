Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews facing disorderly conduct charge in Arizona

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews is facing a disorderly conduct charge stemming from an incident last May in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Matthews, 22, has not been arrested in relation to the May 26 incident. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Wednesday morning in Scottsdale at 11:30 a.m. ET, though he is not required to appear in court.

Neither Matthews nor the Toronto Maple Leafs could be reached for comment.

According to the police report, a security guard at a condo complex in Scottsdale made the complaint after she said Matthews and a group of males tried to open her vehicle as she sat inside doing paperwork at 2 a.m.

The complainant said she got out her car and confronted Matthews, who she said appeared to be intoxicated. She said Matthews said he thought it would be funny to see how she would respond.

The report states that, as Matthews walked away, he dropped his pants, bent over and grabbed his buttocks, though the complainant said he appeared to keep his underwear on.

The report says surveillance video shows a male subject walking toward the complex elevators with his pants around his ankles.