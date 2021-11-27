Rangers' Panarin fined $5,000 US by NHL for throwing glove at Bruins' Marchand
Maximum punishment allowed under collective bargaining agreement with players
New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000 US for throwing one of his gloves at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.
The NHL announced the punishment on Saturday. The fine is the maximum allowed under the league's collective bargaining agreement with the players' union.
Panarin and Marchand were standing in front of their respective benches when the glove-throwing episode occurred during the third period of New York's 5-2 victory at Boston on Friday. Panarin was assessed a misconduct penalty.
After the game, Marchand elected to have a little fun about the subject of their conversation.
"We were just asking each other how Thanksgiving dinner was, and he didn't like what I ate," Marchand said.
Panarin, who had a goal and an assist in the win, has five goals and 16 assists in 20 games this season.
