Coyotes erupt in 3rd period to put away Canucks in OT

Alex Galchenyuk scored 1:54 into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette scored for Vancouver (26-27-8) in regulation.

Jakob Chychrun and Lawson Crouse responded for Arizona (28-28-5).

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 35-of-38 shots while Darcy Keumper had 30 saves for the Coyotes.

The victory moves Arizona within a point of the Minnesota Wild, who hold the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. Vancouver lingers a single point behind the Coyotes.

Thursday's extra time followed a feisty third period that saw Arizona put up 20 shots, compared to four from the Canucks.