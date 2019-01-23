Habs hold off Coyotes to spoil Galchenyuk's return to Montreal

Defenceman Mike Reilly scored in the third period and Carey Price made 30 saves as the Montreal Canadiens beat the visiting Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Wednesday night in Alex Galchenyuk's return to Montreal.

Jonathan Drouin also scored for the Canadiens (28-18-5), who have won five of their last six games.

Price earned his 20th victory of the season. The Canadiens goalie has stopped 133 of the last 137 shots he's faced on a four-game personal win streak.

Conor Garland scored the lone goal for the Coyotes (23-23-4), who were playing the second game of a back-to-back set after a 3-2 victory in Ottawa Tuesday night. Calvin Pickard, in his Coyotes debut, stopped 22-of-24 shots.

Alex Galchenyuk received a big ovation from the Bell Centre crowd for his return to Montreal.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third period, Reilly scored the winner with a one-timer from the point that beat Pickard just below the blocker at 4:48.

It looked like Galchenyuk had netted the equalizer with 3:39 left in the game. The Canadiens first-round draft pick, who played six seasons in Montreal, beat Price with a no-look shot on the power play. But the Canadiens challenged the play for offside and the goal was overturned.