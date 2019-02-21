McDavid scores OT winner as Oilers halt 5-game skid
Edmonton has won just 2 games out of its last 13
Connor McDavid scored in overtime with a backhand and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind to snap a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday.
Leon Draisaitl, Sam Gagner and Oscar Klefbom also scored for the Oilers (25-29-6), who have won just two games out of their last 13.
Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck replied for the Islanders (35-18-7), who have lost two straight.
Edmonton grabbed the lead five minutes into the opening period on the power play as Draisaitl tipped a McDavid pass past Islanders starter Robin Lehner. It was Draisaitl's 36th goal of the season and his ninth goal in his last nine games.
The Oilers made it 2-0 less than two minutes later when Tobias Rieder sent it across to a wide-open Gagner, who scored for the first time in his return to his original team after coming back in a trade with Vancouver last week.
New York got one back with seven minutes left in the first period when Lee got a pair of cracks at a rebound before slipping his 21st of the season past outstretched Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen.
