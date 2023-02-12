Content
Senators goalie Forsberg tears MCL in both knees, out indefinitely, GM says

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is sidelined indefinitely after sustaining MCL injuries to both of his knees, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Sunday.

Hurt in crease collision on Saturday; Sanderson sidelined with upper-body injury

The Canadian Press ·
Male goalie writhes in pain on the ice after suffering injury during NHL game.
Anton Forsberg netminder writhes in pain after teammate Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers forward Zach Hyman on top of the Senators goalie's right leg in the third period of Saturday's game in Ottawa. Forsberg tore the medial collateral ligament in each knee on the play. (Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game Saturday against Edmonton.

General manager Pierre Dorion updated Forsberg's status after the team's practice on Sunday.

Forsberg was injured late in the third period when Senators defenceman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers winger Zach Hyman on top of the goaltender during a goalmouth scramble.

Forsberg had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old Forsberg has an 11-11-2 record and .902 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.

He owns a 48-57-11 record with three shutouts, a 3.08 GAA and .908 save percentage in 130 NHL regular-season contests (119 starts) with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago, Carolina Hurricanes and Senators.

Mads Sogaard relieved Forsberg and stopped all three shots he faced in his season debut. Sogaard, 22, is in line to receive plenty of work with fellow goaltender Cam Talbot also sidelined since Jan. 25 because of a lower-body injury

The Senators also said defenceman Jake Sanderson will miss at least two weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in the 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Sanderson left the game after taking a hit from Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in the third period. The 20-year-old rookie, who was drafted fifth overall by the Senators in 2020, has four goals and 22 points in 52 games.

WATCH | McDavid scores 42nd of season in Oilers' win over Senators:

McDavid scores 42nd of season with bank shot from behind net

23 hours ago
Duration 0:59
Connor McDavid opened the scoring in Edmonton's 6-3 win in Ottawa with a sneaky shot off of Anton Forsberg's pad.

With files from Field Level Media

