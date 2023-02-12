Senators goalie Forsberg tears MCL in both knees, out indefinitely, GM says

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game Saturday against Edmonton.

General manager Pierre Dorion updated Forsberg's status after the team's practice on Sunday.

Forsberg was injured late in the third period when Senators defenceman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers winger Zach Hyman on top of the goaltender during a goalmouth scramble.

Forsberg had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

Forsberg had to be removed from the ice on a stretcher.

The 30-year-old Forsberg has an 11-11-2 record and .902 save percentage in 28 appearances this season.

He owns a 48-57-11 record with three shutouts, a 3.08 GAA and .908 save percentage in 130 NHL regular-season contests (119 starts) with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago, Carolina Hurricanes and Senators.

Mads Sogaard relieved Forsberg and stopped all three shots he faced in his season debut. Sogaard, 22, is in line to receive plenty of work with fellow goaltender Cam Talbot also sidelined since Jan. 25 because of a lower-body injury

Sogaard will start tomorrow. Pierre Dorion is looking at all options in net right now. Hope Talbot can be back in seven-to-10 days.

The Senators also said defenceman Jake Sanderson will miss at least two weeks with an upper-body injury sustained in the 6-3 loss to Edmonton.

Sanderson left the game after taking a hit from Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in the third period. The 20-year-old rookie, who was drafted fifth overall by the Senators in 2020, has four goals and 22 points in 52 games.

