Canucks' Antoine Roussel fined for roughing Oilers' Puljujarvi
The 31-year-old winger dropped his gloves and went after the Edmonton forward
Canucks forward Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000 US by the NHL for roughing in Vancouver's 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old winger dropped his gloves and went after Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi along the boards midway through the second period.
Puljujarvi was an unwilling participant in the fight and did his best to avoid Roussel's fists, but appeared to suffer a cut to the bridge of his nose.
Roussel was handed a two-minute minor for roughing. He has 31 penalty minutes in 22 games this season.
WATCH | Oilers cue comeback over Canucks:
The Canucks (8-13-2) were up 3-0 towards the end of the first period before the Oilers (13-8-0) sparked a comeback with four unanswered goals.
The two sides will meet again in Vancouver on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.