Canucks' Antoine Roussel fined for roughing Oilers' Puljujarvi

Canucks forward Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000 US by the NHL for roughing in Vancouver's 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old winger dropped his gloves and went after Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi along the boards midway through the second period.

Puljujarvi was an unwilling participant in the fight and did his best to avoid Roussel's fists, but appeared to suffer a cut to the bridge of his nose.

Roussel was handed a two-minute minor for roughing. He has 31 penalty minutes in 22 games this season.

Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit to edge Canucks Sports Video 0:54 Tyler Ennis completes the comeback in Edmonton's 4-3 victory over Vancouver. 0:54

The Canucks (8-13-2) were up 3-0 towards the end of the first period before the Oilers (13-8-0) sparked a comeback with four unanswered goals.

The two sides will meet again in Vancouver on Thursday.