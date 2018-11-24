Skip to Main Content
Shark, bitten: NHL fines Canucks' Roussel for biting San Jose defenceman

Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000 US for biting San Jose Sharks defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic during Friday’s 4-0 loss.

The NHL announced the fine, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in a statement Saturday.

The incident occurred at 19:20 of the third period with Vancouver trailing 4-0.

The fine money will go to the players' emergency assistance fund.

