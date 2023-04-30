Content
Avalanche's Cogliano out indefinitely with neck fracture: reports

Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano suffered a fracture in his neck during Game 6 in Seattle on Friday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

Colorado forward was hit from behind by Kraken's Eberle in Game 6 on Friday

Pat Graham · The Associated Press ·
A Colorado player down on one knee bows his head while being tended to by an athletic trainer. A crowd of players jostles in the background.
Avalanche head athletic trainer Matt Sokolowski tends to forward Andrew Cogliano during a 4-1 win over the Kraken in Game 6 of their first-round series on Friday in Seattle. (Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Cogliano is sidelined indefinitely, according to the person who spoke to the AP on Saturday night on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the injury.

Cogliano was hit into the boards from behind by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle. He went to the locker room as Eberle served a penalty for boarding.

Cogliano later returned to a game that Colorado won 4-1 to tie the first round series at 3-3. Game 7 is Sunday in Denver.

Eberle was not given a hearing for supplemental discipline. Colorado saw defenceman Cale Makar suspended for Game 5 after his hit on Jared McCann.

Sportsnet first reported Cogliano's injury and status that he's out indefinitely.

The 35-year-old Cogliano was an instrumental piece in the franchise's third Stanley Cup championship last season. He brings grit, tenacity and experience to the ice for the banged-up Avalanche. His 120 career playoff games are the most of any current Avalanche player.

Colorado is already without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has been sidelined all season after knee surgery. The Avalanche are also missing Valeri Nichushkin for personal reasons. Nichushkin has not played since Game 2, on April 20, when he scored in Colorado's 3-2 victory.

