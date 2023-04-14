Coyotes coach Tourigny to lead Canada at men's world hockey worlds
Canadian women's team head coach Troy Ryan among assistants
Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny will be in charge of the Canadian coaching staff at the upcoming men's world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia, Hockey Canada announced on Friday.
Tourigny, of Nicolet, Que., served as an assistant under Claude Julien at last year's tournament where Team Canada dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the host Finns in the gold-medal game.
Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith, Detroit Red Wings assistant coach Alex Tanguay and Canadian women's team head coach Troy Ryan will serve as assistant coaches.
Doug Armstrong, general manager of the St. Louis Blues, is the team's GM.
Team Canada will hold a five-day training camp in Budapest, Hungary starting May 5 before opening the tournament on May 12 against the host Latvians.
Canada will also take on Slovenia, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Switzerland, Norway and Czechia in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games on May 28.
