Andersen practices, but Hutchinson will start for Maple Leafs against Canucks

Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen returned to practice Friday, but won't play when Toronto hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Michael Hutchinson will get his second straight start after being acquired by Toronto from the Florida Panthers in a trade last weekend.

Backup Garret Sparks is also out with a concussion

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen, shown at right in this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, returned to practice on Friday for the fist time since he sustained a groin injury. (File/The Canadian Press)

Andersen has been dealing with a groin problem, while backup Garret Sparks is out with a concussion.

That means that Michael Hutchinson, who made 30 saves in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, will get his second straight start after being acquired by Toronto from the Florida Panthers in a trade last weekend.

Andersen hasn't played since Dec. 22.

Sparks started Toronto's next three games, but took a shot off the mask in practice Wednesday, which resulted in the concussion.

Hutchinson and fellow Toronto Marlies netminder Kasimir Kaskisuo were both recalled from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Thursday. Kaskisuo was returned to the Marlies on Friday, but it remains unclear if he or Andersen will serve as Hutchinson's backup Saturday.

