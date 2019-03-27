Ducks rookie Sam Steel scores 1st hat trick in win over Canucks

Anaheim Ducks rookie Sam Steel posted his first NHL hat trick, leading his team to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

The Canucks clawed their way back from a 5-2 hole late in the third period but couldn't force overtime and dropped their third game in a row.

Rickard Rakell and Kiefer Sherwood added goals for the Ducks (32-36-10).

Jake Virtanen, Alex Edler, Josh Leivo and Tanner Pearson all scored for the Canucks (32-35-10).

Jacob Markstrom stopped 19-of-24 shots for Vancouver and Anaheim goalie John Gibson put up 28 saves.

Despite the win, the Ducks were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday after the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks.