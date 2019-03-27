Recap
Ducks rookie Sam Steel scores 1st hat trick in win over Canucks
Anaheim Ducks rookie Sam Steel posted his first NHL hat trick, leading his team to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
Vancouver falls short of comeback, drops 3rd straight
Anaheim Ducks rookie Sam Steel posted his first NHL hat trick, leading his team to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
The Canucks clawed their way back from a 5-2 hole late in the third period but couldn't force overtime and dropped their third game in a row.
Rickard Rakell and Kiefer Sherwood added goals for the Ducks (32-36-10).
Jake Virtanen, Alex Edler, Josh Leivo and Tanner Pearson all scored for the Canucks (32-35-10).
Jacob Markstrom stopped 19-of-24 shots for Vancouver and Anaheim goalie John Gibson put up 28 saves.
Despite the win, the Ducks were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday after the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.