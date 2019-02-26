Recap
Jacob Markstrom earns 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks
Jacob Markstrom posted his first shutout of the season on Monday, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Vancouver snaps 3-game skid for 1st regulation win in 11 games
The six-foot-six Swede stopped all 29 of Anaheim's shots.
Bo Horvat scored a pair of goals for Vancouver (27-28-8), while Alex Biega and Nikolay Goldobin added the others.
Kevin Boyle made 25 saves for the Ducks (24-30-9).
The victory marked the Canucks' first regulation win in 11 games and snapped a three-game losing skid.
The shutout was the third of Markstrom's career. His last came against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 11, 2018.
