Jacob Markstrom earns 1st shutout of season as Canucks blank Ducks

Jacob Markstrom posted his first shutout of the season on Monday, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Vancouver snaps 3-game skid for 1st regulation win in 11 games

The Canadian Press
Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) earned his first shutout of the season on Monday night. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The six-foot-six Swede stopped all 29 of Anaheim's shots.

Bo Horvat scored a pair of goals for Vancouver (27-28-8), while Alex Biega and Nikolay Goldobin added the others.

Kevin Boyle made 25 saves for the Ducks (24-30-9).

Vancouver Canucks' Josh Leivo, from left to right, Derrick Pouliot, Alex Biega and Bo Horvat celebrate Biega's goal against the Anaheim Ducks. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The victory marked the Canucks' first regulation win in 11 games and snapped a three-game losing skid.

The shutout was the third of Markstrom's career. His last came against the Dallas Stars on Feb. 11, 2018.

