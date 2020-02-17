Adam Henrique, Ducks pluck Canucks

Adam Henrique scored a pair of goals as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Derek Grant had a goal and an assist while Brendan Guhle and Sam Steel also scored for the Ducks (24-27-7), who have wins in two of their last three games.

The Ducks scored twice on the power play after going 1-for-21 with the extra man over their last eight games. Anaheim was coming off a 6-0 loss to Calgary at home Thursday night.

Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks (32-22-5), who saw a two-game win streak end and are 2-4-1 in their last seven games.

The loss leaves the Canucks one point behind the Edmonton Oilers in the race for first place in the Pacific Division and one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Ducks remain 11 points out of a playoff spot.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 37 saves. Vancouver's Thatcher Demko stopped 23 shots.