Skip to Main Content
Ducks dismiss Carlyle, GM Bob Murray steps behind bench

Hockey Night in Canada

New

Ducks dismiss Carlyle, GM Bob Murray steps behind bench

The Anaheim Ducks, who have dropped seven consecutive games, fired head coach Randy Carlyle on Sunday. General manager Bob Murray has been appointed interim bench boss for the rest of the regular season.

Losers of 7 in a row, Anaheim sits last in NHL's Western Conference

CBC Sports ·
The Ducks on Sunday fired head coach Randy Carlyle with the team in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. General manager Bob Murray will step behind the bench on an interim basis for the balance of the regular season. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks, who have dropped seven consecutive games, fired head coach Randy Carlyle on Sunday.

The NHL team also announced Bob Murray as his replacement on an interim basis for the balance of the regular season.

"Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim," Murray said of the 62-year-old bench boss in a statement. "Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable.

"We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that."

The Ducks entered play Sunday in last place in the Western Conference with a 21-26-9 record. 

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us