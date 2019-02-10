Ducks dismiss Carlyle, GM Bob Murray steps behind bench

The Anaheim Ducks, who have dropped seven consecutive games, fired head coach Randy Carlyle on Sunday.

The NHL team also announced Bob Murray as his replacement on an interim basis for the balance of the regular season.

"Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim," Murray said of the 62-year-old bench boss in a statement. "Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable.

"We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that."

The Ducks entered play Sunday in last place in the Western Conference with a 21-26-9 record.