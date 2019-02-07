Anders Nilsson earns 1st shutout of season as Senators crush Ducks
Ottawa hands Anaheim its 6th straight loss
Anders Nilsson stopped 45 shots for his first shutout of the season as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 Thursday night.
Matt Duchene led the way with two goals for the Senators (20-29-5), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Brady Tkachuk, Chris Tierney and Mark Stone also scored.
The Ducks (21-25-9) continue to struggle as they've now lost six straight and are 2-14-4 since Dec. 17. Thursday's game was the fourth of a five-game road trip that ends Saturday in Philadelphia.
John Gibson, who had been pulled in his last three starts, stopped 31 shots.
The Senators were playing the second half of a back-to-back after losing 5-4 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but continued to press in the third period.
After going scoreless through the last five games Stone picked up his 23rd of the season, beating Gibson through traffic to take a 3-0 lead and Duchene added an empty-net goal.
