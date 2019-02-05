Habs cruise past Ducks on strength of Gallagher's 3-point night

Brendan Gallagher scored twice and added an assist as the Montreal Canadiens easily defeated the slumping Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Phillip Danault also scored for the Canadiens (30-18-6), who improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Jonathan Drouin had three assists.

Carey Price made 24 saves on 25 shots for his sixth straight victory — his longest personal win streak since the 2016-17 season.

Price is now six wins away from tying Jacques Plante for winningest goaltender in Canadiens history.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price deflects a shot during the first period. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Captain Ryan Getzlaf scored the lone goal for the Ducks (21-24-9), which have lost five in a row. Goalie Chad Johnson stopped 28-of-32 shots in defeat.

Anaheim has conceded 19 goals in the past three games following a 9-3 loss in Winnipeg on Saturday and a 6-1 defeat in Toronto on Monday