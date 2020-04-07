Maple Leafs sign KHL forward to 1-year entry-level deal
Alexander Barabanov posted 20 points in 43 games this season for SKA St. Petersburg
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Alexander Barabanov to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2020-21 season.
The 25-year-old had 11 goals and 20 points in 43 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League this season. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in four playoff games for his hometown club.
Here’s Alexander Barabanov, the newest member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring an insane shootout goal <a href="https://t.co/i8jA2KOolR">pic.twitter.com/i8jA2KOolR</a>—@TheLeafsIMO
Barabanov has appeared in 262 career KHL games, all with SKA, registering 62 goals and 137 points. In 68 playoff games, Barabanov has recorded 23 points on 11 goals and 12 assists while helping SKA win the KHL's Gagarin Cup in both 2015 and 2017.
Internationally, Barabanov helped Russia win the gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. It was reported recently that Toronto had interest in signing Barabanov for two years.
More than 20 NHL teams expressed interest in Alexander Barabanov.—@reporterchris
He has represented Russia three times at the world championships, recording 14 points in 28 games.
