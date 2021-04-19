Skip to Main Content
Canucks' Alex Edler handed 2-game ban for kneeing Maple Leafs' Hyman

The NHL has suspended Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler two games for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman on Sunday.

Toronto forward didn't return to Sunday’s game following 2nd-period incident

The NHL on Monday suspended Canucks defenceman Alex Edler, pictured, two games for kneeing Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman in the second period of Sunday's 3-2 overtime win. (Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The collision happened 10 minutes into the second period of Vancouver's 3-2 overtime win Sunday when Edler took out Hyman right in front of the Leafs bench.

The left-winger dropped hard to the ice and stayed down for several minutes before the play ended and a trainer came to his aid. Hyman went directly to the dressing room and did not return to the game.

The Canucks were playing their fist game since March 24 after being sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Edler will forfeit $103,448 US under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.

He will be eligible to return when Vancouver hosts Ottawa on Saturday.

The Canucks and Maple Leafs meet again Tuesday night in Vancouver.

