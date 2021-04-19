Canucks' Alex Edler handed 2-game ban for kneeing Maple Leafs' Hyman
Toronto forward didn't return to Sunday’s game following 2nd-period incident
The NHL has suspended Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler two games for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman.
The collision happened 10 minutes into the second period of Vancouver's 3-2 overtime win Sunday when Edler took out Hyman right in front of the Leafs bench.
The left-winger dropped hard to the ice and stayed down for several minutes before the play ended and a trainer came to his aid. Hyman went directly to the dressing room and did not return to the game.
The Canucks were playing their fist game since March 24 after being sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak.
WATCH | Edler to miss Tuesday's Canucks-Leafs rematch after kneeing incident:
He will be eligible to return when Vancouver hosts Ottawa on Saturday.
The Canucks and Maple Leafs meet again Tuesday night in Vancouver.
WATCH | Horvat leads Canucks to OT win over Leafs:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?