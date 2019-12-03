Ex-Canuck Alex Burrows says his time with embattled NHL coach Marc Crawford was 'really good'
On a big day for Alex Burrows, the former Vancouver Canucks forward recalled good memories of his time with embattled Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford.
Crawford, a former coach in Vancouver and Ottawa, is away from the Blackhawks after the club announced on Monday night it is reviewing his conduct from a time with another organization.
The Blackhawks didn't provide any details about what they are examining, but former NHL forward Sean Avery recently told the New York Post that Crawford kicked him after he was whistled for a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty when he played for Crawford with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2006-07 season.
'He taught me so much'
"I can't speak for anyone else, but for me, my personal experience with Crow, is really good," Burrows said of the native of Belleville, Ont. "He really helped me to understand what it took to play in the NHL. He gave me my first chance with the Canucks, he's always been really good.
"He pushed me, he made sure I needed to play a certain way so I could achieve my goals and stay and play as long I did in the NHL. In Ottawa, when I saw him again, he was a great Crow again. He taught me so much. He's always been so good to me. At the same time, I can't speak for anybody else."
With files from The Associated Press
