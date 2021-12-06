Flyers dismiss head coach Alain Vigneault, assistant Therrien after 8th straight loss

An 8-10-4 record this season, highlighted by an eight-game losing streak, has cost Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant Michel Therrien their jobs, president of hockey operations and general manager Chuck Fletcher said Monday.

Assistant Mike Yeo has been named interim head coach for Monday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Flyers suffered a 7-1 defeat on Sunday night at the hands of the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

"I have played a lot of embarrassing games and this is definitely one of them," Flyers captain Claude Giroux said. "We need to figure it out pretty quick here."

Head Coach Alain Vigneault meets with the media following <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBLvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBLvsPHI</a>.<br> <a href="https://t.co/PC5D07K7pf">https://t.co/PC5D07K7pf</a> —@NHLFlyers

Fletcher tried to blame injuries last week for the team's recent slide, but it became clear as the losses piled up, a change was needed.

"The last ten, we slipped back. There's no question," he said last week. "Now the onus is on our group to get it back. When injured players come back, it makes it easier. We can't kid ourselves. We have to get better."

The last time Philadelphia dropped eight in a row (0-6-2) was Dec. 27, 2018 to Jan. 8, 2019, two shy of tying the franchise record set that season.

Mike Yeo will be <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flyers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flyers</a> coach tonight vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avs</a> in second game of back-to-back.<br><br>We'll see where this goes, but my sense is Rick Tocchet will be high on Philadelphia's candidate list. —@frank_seravalli

It's up to Yeo, at least in the short-term, to figure out how to fix the Flyers. He was fired by the St. Louis Blues in November 2018, joining the club as an assistant in 2016 after five seasons with Minnesota. The Wild made the playoffs in three of Yeo's four full seasons, and he was fired 55 games into 2015-16.

Roster makeover

Fletcher was GM in Minnesota when Yeo coached the Wild and the new coach will likely get some games to prove he can steer the Flyers toward a playoff run. Yeo and Fletcher were scheduled to hold a news conference later Monday.

“I didn’t sleep very well last night. Emotional day for me.”<br><br>- Mike Yeo —@JHallNBCS

Fletcher overhauled the roster following last season's 25-23-8 record (58 points) under Vigneault. The Flyers gave out rich contract extensions to Joel Farabee and Carter Hart and an eight-year, $62-million US deal to Sean Couturier. Fletcher acquired defencemen Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen and signed Keith Yandle and Derick Brassard. The Flyers also signed backup goaltender Martin Jones and traded for forward Cam Atkinson.

Again in Philly, the changes weren't enough to make the Flyer a championship contender. They haven't won the Cup since consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975.

Vigneault also made headlines in October when former Flyers goalie Robin Lehner accused him of giving players drugs without doctor's consent.

Lehner also singled out Vigneault, despite never having played for him, calling the veteran coach "a dinosaur."

"Dinosaur coach treating people robots not human," Lehner wrote on Twitter. "Fire these dinosaurs. Fire .vigneault first story. I got proof … try to shake your way out of this one."

Vigneault, 60, was in his third season in Philadelphia. He previously led the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks to the Stanley Cup final and has won more than 700 games as an NHL coach.