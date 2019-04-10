Alain Vigneault to coach Canadian men at upcoming hockey worlds
Alain Vigneault will coach Canada at the world men's hockey championship next month in Slovakia. His assistants will be former Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol, Montreal Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller and New York Rangers assistant Lindy Ruff.
The native of Quebec City was fired as head coach of the New York Rangers last off-season after five years with the team. He previously coached the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens.
Vigneault's assistants will be former Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol, Canadiens associate coach Kirk Muller and Rangers assistant coach Lindy Ruff.
Canada opens the world championship May 10 against Finland.
"We are extremely fortunate to once again bring together four elite-level coaches with over 60 combined years of NHL coaching experience to lead Team Canada in Slovakia," Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney said in a statement.
"It is always exciting to represent Canada and compete for a gold medal on the world stage, and we believe this group will use their professional and international experience to provide outstanding leadership to this year's team."
