'I'm not trying to burn the whole village down,' Akim Aliu breaks silence on NHL

During the first intermission of Saturday night's Hockey Night in Canada, Akim Aliu sat down with Ron MacLean to discuss what life has been like since he fired off a series of tweets (back in November) that have, in the ensuing months, rocked the NHL to its core.

After seeing a report on how just-fired Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock had mistreated player Mitch Marner, Aliu fired off two posts, alleging racial abuse (subsequently proven) towards another old-school NHL coach, Bill Peters.

In his posts, Aliu alleged that Peters (the then coach of the Calgary Flames) had directed racist slurs toward him a decade ago, when Peters was coaching Aliu in the minors.

"I never really knew exactly when and how I would tell my story," said Aliu when asked by MacLean what he was thinking as he hit Twitter on Nov. 25.

However, the 30-year-old journeyman knew that he would be touching some nerves. But not even he expected the furor that followed. By the end of November, Peters would be fired by the Flames.

Shortly after, the Dallas Stars dismissed second-year coach Jim Montgomery stating, "Unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League."

Before he knew it, Aliu, found himself in the middle of a storm.

"I'm not trying to burn the whole village down," Aliu told MacLean. "But I think that, at the end of the day, when you look at the stuff that happened with Bill Peters, I truly believe that he ruined and deterred my career. But it's a tough question to answer for me because my career has gone out the window and he's been making millions of dollars in the NHL. So that's obviously a tough and sensitive subject for me to talk about."

Part of the problem, says Aliu, is that the NHL is "a bit of an old boys club. I feel like if a coloured person, or minority, does something, it's looked at a little bit differently [than say a caucasian person]. What they say. What they wear. How they act, what kind of music they listen to etc. For a lot of my career I felt I was walking on eggshells.

Aliu, who came to Canada when he was eight, has played a total of seven NHL games. He credits his parents, who bought him an early pair of skates at a garage sale, with introducing him to both sides of racism.

"My mom was the only white person in our village in Africa. And [when we] moved to Russia, my dad was one of the only black people in Russia. That's a tough place to survive as a black man in the Soviet Union in the 70s and early 80s. So I have their perspective on things. I've seen a lot of things with myself and my brother growing up."

Tough road

These experiences, as well as his own, slogging through the minors, have helped Aliu understand why many still don't feel comfortable speaking up about abuse in the professional game.

"A lot of them are afraid of retaliation. And the problem of that is, for the most part, it's maybe only one guy on a team here and there. He feels secluded; he feels alone. He feels that everybody's going to be looking at him in a in a different light.

"I know guys are afraid. I know guys are on one year contracts. I know guys are afraid of their brands and stuff like that. They're worried about the way management and ownership are going to look at their look at their message and being only one of a few. That's a tough spot to be in, but to grow it and to bring more minorities to the game we have to be the first ones to kind of stand up and start having this conversation."

A good step toward making the game more inclusive, says Aliu is exposure. "Why don't we start moving the game around … [making it] more global. It will entice other ethnicities and other people that don't really think of hockey as a sport to play it. Hopefully a lot of these things come to fruition."

It's a message that Aliu says he has shared with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. But, for now, Aliu has turned his hopes to making things better for future generations. "What I went through…it was really tough. It's a really, really tough road to be on. So, if I can help make it easier… a little smoother that would be worth it."