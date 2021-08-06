Adam Pelech signs 8-year extension with Islanders

The New York Islanders and defenceman Adam Pelech agreed Friday on an eight-year contract.

The team did not disclose financial terms.

Pelech, who turns 27 this month, had four goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season. He added a goal and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup playoff games in helping New York advance to the NHL Eastern Conference final for the second consecutive year.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Isles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Isles</a> News: The New York Islanders announced today that Adam Pelech has agreed to terms on an eight-year contract.<a href="https://t.co/JqiJEWnM38">https://t.co/JqiJEWnM38</a> —@NYIslanders

He finished second on the Islanders in total ice time during the 2021 playoffs. He also ranks second on the team in that category during the Islanders' last three consecutive playoff years, encompassing nine rounds and 49 games.

The Islanders selected Pelech in the third round of the 2012 NHL draft. He has 16 goals and 59 assists in 303 NHL regular-season games along with 12 points in 48 career playoff games.

Hagel sticking with Chicago

Brandon Hagel is staying in Chicago after his solid rookie season, agreeing to a three-year contract with the team.

The organization announced the deal with the restricted free agent on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.5 million US.

Hagel, who turns 23 on Aug. 27, used his high motor to earn regular minutes with the team last season. He finished with nine goals and 15 assists in 52 games.

"Brandon's ascension to a regular role last season provided a huge boost to our team," general manager Stan Bowman said in a release. "We were quite pleased with the growth he showed in his game and ability to handle tougher assignments. His continued development at this level will allow him to be a valuable contributor to our offence moving forward."

Hagel was drafted by Buffalo in the sixth round in 2016 and made his NHL debut with Chicago on March 11, 2020.

Rangers ink trio of RFAs

The New York Rangers have agreed to one-year contracts with three restricted free agents, Tim Gettinger, Adam Huska and Ty Ronning.

General Manager Chris Drury announced the deals Friday with the two forwards and the goaltender who spent most of last season in the minors.

Gettinger skated in 23 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, totalling nine goals and 10 assists. The 23-year-old also played in two NHL games with the Rangers this past season.

Huska appeared in 13 games with the Wolf Pack, posting a 9-4-0 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and .890 save percentage. He also appeared in three games with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia in 2020-21. The 24-year-old appeared in three games for Slovakia at this year's world championship.

Ronning played in 18 games for Hartford, registering 10 goals and 18 points. He established American Hockey League career highs in several categories, including goals, assists and points.