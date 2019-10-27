Jets' Lowry to have NHL hearing Monday for boarding Flames' Kylington
Veteran forward makes contact from behind against glass during Heritage Classic
Adam Lowry might not get a chance to help the Winnipeg Jets build on their Heritage Classic win over Calgary when they play the Ducks in Anaheim on Tuesday night.
Lowry, 26, skated at least 15 feet from above Calgary's crease to the corner where he made contact up high with Kylington, who was already in a vulnerable position against the glass.
"If you look at it, I get mostly his arm," Lowry explained to reporters following the snowy outdoor game at the 33,350-seat home of the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders. "I think it's the position he's put in where it looks worse than it is."
WATCH | Little leads Jets to Heritage Classic win:
Lowry has yet to record a point in 12 games this season and has four penalty minutes after scoring 12 goals and 23 points in 78 contests in 2018-19.
Winnipeg entered play Sunday fourth in the seven-team Central Division with a 6-6-0 record.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.