Jets' Lowry to have NHL hearing Monday for boarding Flames' Kylington

Adam Lowry might not get a chance to help the Winnipeg Jets build on their Heritage Classic win over Calgary when they play the Ducks in Anaheim on Tuesday night.

The sixth-year NHL forward will have a hearing Monday with the league's department of player safety and faces possible suspension for boarding Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington in the final seconds of the second period on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

Lowry, 26, skated at least 15 feet from above Calgary's crease to the corner where he made contact up high with Kylington, who was already in a vulnerable position against the glass.

Lowry, who was suspended two games last March for a high stick on Nashville forward Filip Forsberg, was assessed a minor penalty for Saturday's incident.

"If you look at it, I get mostly his arm," Lowry explained to reporters following the snowy outdoor game at the 33,350-seat home of the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders. "I think it's the position he's put in where it looks worse than it is."

WATCH | Little leads Jets to Heritage Classic win:

Bryan Little scored in overtime to push the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames in the 2019 Heritage Classic. 1:37

Lowry, who noted the referee made the right call, said he wanted to "catch a piece of [Kylington] but not anything too much. … Maybe I don't have to do that hit."

Lowry has yet to record a point in 12 games this season and has four penalty minutes after scoring 12 goals and 23 points in 78 contests in 2018-19.

Winnipeg entered play Sunday fourth in the seven-team Central Division with a 6-6-0 record.