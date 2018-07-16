Skip to Main Content
Ducks commit to centre Adam Henrique for 5 years

Ducks commit to centre Adam Henrique for 5 years

Centre Adam Henrique has signed a five-year extension worth $29.1 million US with the Anaheim Ducks. The 28-year-old had a combined 24 goals and 50 points in 81 games with Anaheim and New Jersey last season.

Brantford, Ont., native was 3rd in NHL with 8 game-winning goals last season

The Associated Press ·
Centre Adam Henrique has signed a five-year extension worth $29.1 million US with Anaheim after combining to score 24 goals and 50 points in 81 games with New Jersey and the Ducks last season. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Centre Adam Henrique has signed a five-year extension worth $29.1 million US with the Anaheim Ducks.

The deal announced Monday runs through 2024.

Henrique had a combined 24 goals and 26 assists in 81 games with Anaheim and New Jersey last season. He was acquired from the Devils for defenceman Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick in November.

The 28-year-old from Brantford, Ont., led Anaheim with eight game-winning goals (third in the NHL), tied for second in goals and tied for third in power play goals with four in 57 games.

Henrique posted the second-longest point streak to start a career in Anaheim at five games.

He had a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16 with the Devils, who selected him 82nd overall in the third round of the 2008 NHL draft.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us