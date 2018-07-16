Ducks commit to centre Adam Henrique for 5 years
Brantford, Ont., native was 3rd in NHL with 8 game-winning goals last season
Centre Adam Henrique has signed a five-year extension worth $29.1 million US with the Anaheim Ducks.
The deal announced Monday runs through 2024.
Henrique had a combined 24 goals and 26 assists in 81 games with Anaheim and New Jersey last season. He was acquired from the Devils for defenceman Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick in November.
The 28-year-old from Brantford, Ont., led Anaheim with eight game-winning goals (third in the NHL), tied for second in goals and tied for third in power play goals with four in 57 games.
Henrique posted the second-longest point streak to start a career in Anaheim at five games.
He had a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16 with the Devils, who selected him 82nd overall in the third round of the 2008 NHL draft.
