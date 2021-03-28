Panthers' Ekblad leaves game on stretcher with leg injury
Windsor, Ont., native's left leg placed in air cast following 2nd period incident
Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad was taken off the ice on a stretcher with a left leg injury midway through the second period against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.
An aircast was applied to Ekblad's left leg. Minutes earlier, Ekblad got caught up with Stars defenceman Esa Lindell in the corner following a hit from Lindell.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlaPanthers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlaPanthers</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoStars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoStars</a>, and Dallas fans show support for Aaron Ekblad after the defenseman went down in the corner. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FLAvsDAL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FLAvsDAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/UYweIHTDH6">pic.twitter.com/UYweIHTDH6</a>—@FOXSportsFL
Ekblad has 11 goals this season, tied for the most among NHL defencemen. He scored the winning goal in overtime Saturday night against the Stars.
The Panthers were already playing their third straight game without captain Aleksander Barkov, sidelined with a lower body injury, and Patric Hornqvist, who is expected to miss a week with an undisclosed injury.
