Dell to Devils after Maple Leafs lose goalie on waivers while Spezza clears

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost goaltender Aaron Dell to the waiver wire.

The New Jersey Devils claimed Dell a day after the Maple Leafs put the goaltender on waivers, along with veteran forward Jason Spezza.

The 31-year-old Dell signed a one-year, $800,000 US contract with Toronto in October.

He played in 33 games with the San Jose Sharks in 2019-20, posting a 12-15-3 record.

The native of Airdrie, Alta., had a 48-34-12 record with a 2.76 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and five shutouts over four seasons with the Sharks.

Spezza cleared waivers and can be assigned to Toronto's taxi squad.

The Devils have been looking to add goaltending depth behind Mackenzie Blackwood after veteran Corey Crawford retired unexpectedly before the season. New Jersey claimed netminder Eric Comrie from Winnipeg last week.

Meanwhile, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says rookie forward Nick Robertson will miss around four weeks with an injury sustained during his NHL debut.

The 19-year-old Robertson was hit into the boards awkwardly by Ottawa's Drake Batherson in the first period of Toronto's 3-2 win over the Senators on Saturday.

Keefe told reporters Monday that results of Robertson's MRI were "better than expected" and that he considers missing around a month to be "good news."

Robertson was selected by Toronto in the second round, 53rd overall, at the 2019 NHL draft.