Stanley Cup playoffs 2nd-round schedule and where to watch

The chase for the Stanley Cup is on, and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem.

Dates and times are subject to change.

The full broadcast schedule and where you can watch each game of the first round, is below:

EASTERN CONFERENCE



Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)

Game 2: Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

*Game 5: TBD

*Game 6: TBD

*Game 7: TBD

*if necessary

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Wednesday, May 3, 7 p.m. ET (SN, TVAS)

Game 2: Friday, May 5, Time TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

*Game 5: TBD

*Game 6: TBD

*Game 7: TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Wednesday, May 3, 9:30 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)

Game 2: Friday, May 5, Time TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

*Game 5: TBD

*Game 6: TBD

*Game 7: TBD

*if necessary

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2, 9:30 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)

Game 2: Thursday, May 4, 9:30 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

*Game 5: TBD

*Game 6: TBD

*Game 7: TBD

*if necessary