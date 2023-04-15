Content
NHL

Stanley Cup playoffs 1st-round schedule and where to watch

The chase for the Stanley Cup continues and the sfirst-round schedule has been announced. You can watch action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem.

CBC, CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem will broadcast several series throughout the playoffs

The chase for the Stanley Cup is on, and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem.

Dates and times are subject to change.

The full broadcast schedule and where you can watch each game of the first round, is below:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 2: Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 3: Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 4: Monday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, SN)
*Game 5: Thursday, April 27, TBD (TBD) 
*Game 6: Saturday, April 29, TBD (TBD)
*Game 7: Monday, May 1, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Monday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 2: Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 3: Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 3:30 p.m. ET (SN1, TVAS)
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 26, TBD (TBD) 
*Game 6: Friday, April 28, TBD (TBD)
*Game 7: Sunday, April 30, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Monday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET (SN360, TVAS2)
Game 2: Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET (SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET (SN1, TVAS)
Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m. ET (SN360, TVAS)
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 25, TBD (TBD)
*Game 6: Friday, April 28, TBD (TBD)
*Game 7: Sunday,  April 30, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET (SN360, TVAS2)
Game 2: Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. ET (SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. ET (SN1, CITY, TVAS)
Game 4: Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET (SN360, TVAS)
*Game 5: Thursday, April 27, TBD (TBD) 
*Game 6: Saturday, April 29, TBD (TBD)
*Game 7: Monday, May 1, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Monday, April 17, 10 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 2: Wednesday, April 19, 10 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 3: Friday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 9 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 25, TBD (TBD)
*Game 6: Saturday, April 29, TBD (TBD)
*Game 7: Monday, May 1, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Tuesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m. ET (SN, TVAS2)
Game 2: Thursday, April 20, 10 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS2)
Game 3: Saturday, April 22, 4 p.m. ET (CBC, SN, TVAS)
Game 4: Monday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET (SN, TVAS)
*Game 5: Thursday, April 27, TBD (TBD) 
*Game 6: Saturday, April 29, TBD (TBD)
*Game 7: Monday, May 1, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Tuesday, April 18, 10 p.m. ET (SN1, TVAS)
Game 2: Thursday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET (SN1, TVAS)
Game 3: Saturday, April 22, 10 p.m. ET (SN1, TVAS)
Game 4: Monday, April 24, 10 p.m. ET (SN1, TVAS)
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 26, TBD (TBD) 
*Game 6: Friday, April 28, TBD (TBD)
*Game 7: Sunday, April 30, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Monday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet 360, TVAS2)
Game 2: Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet 360, TVAS)
Game 3: Friday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET (SN1, TVAS)
Game 4: Sunday, April 23, 6:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet, TVAS)
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 25, TBD (TBD)
*Game 6: Friday, April 28, TBD (TBD)
*Game 7: Sunday,  April 30, TBD (TBD)

*if necessary

