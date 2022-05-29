Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Stanley Cup playoffs: Conference final schedules & where to watch

The chase for the Stanley Cup continues and the schedule for the conference finals has been announced. You can watch action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast the Eastern and Western Conference finals

CBC Sports ·
The quest for the Stanley Cup continues with eight teams remain, competing for the right to be called the 2022 champions. (Getty Images)

The chase for the Stanley Cup continues, and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

Dates and times are subject to change.

The full broadcast schedule and where you can watch each game of the conference finals, is below:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers OR Carolina Hurricanes

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Lightning @ Rangers/Hurricanes — Wednesday, June 1 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 2: Lightning @ Rangers/Hurricanes — Friday, June 3 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 3: Rangers/Hurricanes @ Lightning — Sunday, June 5 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 4: Rangers/Hurricanes @ Lightning — Tuesday, June 7 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
x-Game 5: Lightning @ Rangers/Hurricanes — Thursday, June 9 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Rangers/Hurricanes @ Lightning — Saturday, June 11 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Lightning @ Rangers/Hurricanes — Monday, June 13 (TBD)

 

 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Oilers @ Avalanche — Tuesday, May 31 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 2: Oilers @ Avalanche — Thursday, June 2 (8 p.m. ET CBC TV*, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 3: Avalanche @ Oilers — Saturday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 4: Avalanche @ Oilers — Monday, June 6 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
x-Game 5: Oilers @ Avalanche — Wednesday, June 8 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Oilers — Friday, June 10 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Oilers @ Avalanche — Sunday, June 12 (TBD)

*All regions except Ontario

