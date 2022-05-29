Stanley Cup playoffs: Conference final schedules & where to watch
CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast the Eastern and Western Conference finals
The chase for the Stanley Cup continues, and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.
Dates and times are subject to change.
The full broadcast schedule and where you can watch each game of the conference finals, is below:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers OR Carolina Hurricanes
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Lightning @ Rangers/Hurricanes — Wednesday, June 1 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 2: Lightning @ Rangers/Hurricanes — Friday, June 3 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 3: Rangers/Hurricanes @ Lightning — Sunday, June 5 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 4: Rangers/Hurricanes @ Lightning — Tuesday, June 7 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
x-Game 5: Lightning @ Rangers/Hurricanes — Thursday, June 9 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Rangers/Hurricanes @ Lightning — Saturday, June 11 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Lightning @ Rangers/Hurricanes — Monday, June 13 (TBD)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Oilers @ Avalanche — Tuesday, May 31 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 2: Oilers @ Avalanche — Thursday, June 2 (8 p.m. ET CBC TV*, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 3: Avalanche @ Oilers — Saturday, June 4 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
Game 4: Avalanche @ Oilers — Monday, June 6 (8 p.m. ET, CBC TV, CBCSports.ca, CBC Sports app)
x-Game 5: Oilers @ Avalanche — Wednesday, June 8 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Oilers — Friday, June 10 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Oilers @ Avalanche — Sunday, June 12 (TBD)
*All regions except Ontario
