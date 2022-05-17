Stanley Cup playoffs 2nd-round schedule and where to watch
CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast several series throughout the playoffs
The chase for the Stanley Cup continues, eight teams remain in the hunt, and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.
Dates and times are subject to change.
The full broadcast schedule and where you can watch each game of the second round, is below:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Lightning @ Panthers — Tuesday, May 17 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Lightning @ Panthers — Thursday, May 19 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Panthers @ Lightning — Sunday, May 22 (1:30 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS)
Game 4: Panthers @ Lightning — Monday, May 23 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 5: Lightning @ Panthers — Wednesday, May 25 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Panthers @ Lightning — Friday, May 27 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Lightning @ Panthers — Sunday, May 29 (TBD)
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Rangers @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, May 18 (7 p.m. ET, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)
Game 2: Rangers @ Hurricanes — Friday, May 20 (8 p.m. ET, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)
Game 3: Hurricanes @ Rangers — Sunday, May 22 (3:30 p.m. ET, SN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 4: Hurricanes @ Rangers — Tuesday, May 24 (7 p.m. ET, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)
x-Game 5: Rangers @ Hurricanes — Thursday, May 26 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Rangers — Saturday, May 28 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Rangers @ Hurricanes — Monday, May 30 (TBD)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Oilers @ Flames — Wednesday, May 18 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Oilers @ Flames — Friday, May 20 (10:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Flames @ Oilers — Sunday, May 22 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 4: Flames @ Oilers — Tuesday, May 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 5: Oilers @ Flames — Thursday, May 26 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Flames @ Oilers — Saturday, May 28 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Oilers @ Flames — Monday, May 30 (TBD)
Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Blues @ Avalanche — Tuesday, May 17 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Blues @ Avalanche — Thursday, May 19 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Avalanche @ Blues — Saturday, May 21 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 4: Avalanche @ Blues — Monday, May 23 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 5: Blues @ Avalanche — Wednesday, May 25 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Blues — Friday, May 27 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Blues @ Avalanche — Sunday, May 29 (TBD)
