Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Stanley Cup playoffs 2nd-round schedule and where to watch

The chase for the Stanley Cup continues, eight teams remain in the hunt, and the second-round schedule has been announced. You can watch action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast several series throughout the playoffs

CBC Sports ·
The quest for the Stanley Cup continues with eight teams remain, competing for the right to be called the 2022 champions. (Getty Images)

The chase for the Stanley Cup continues, eight teams remain in the hunt, and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

Dates and times are subject to change.

The full broadcast schedule and where you can watch each game of the second round, is below:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Lightning @ Panthers — Tuesday, May 17 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Lightning @ Panthers — Thursday, May 19 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Panthers @ Lightning — Sunday, May 22 (1:30 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS)
Game 4: Panthers @ Lightning — Monday, May 23 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 5: Lightning @ Panthers — Wednesday, May 25 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Panthers @ Lightning — Friday, May 27 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Lightning @ Panthers — Sunday, May 29 (TBD)

 

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Rangers @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, May 18 (7 p.m. ET, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)
Game 2: Rangers @ Hurricanes — Friday, May 20 (8 p.m. ET, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)
Game 3: Hurricanes @ Rangers — Sunday, May 22 (3:30 p.m. ET, SN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 4: Hurricanes @ Rangers — Tuesday, May 24 (7 p.m. ET, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)
x-Game 5: Rangers @ Hurricanes — Thursday, May 26 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Rangers — Saturday, May 28 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Rangers @ Hurricanes — Monday, May 30 (TBD)

 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Oilers @ Flames — Wednesday, May 18 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Oilers @ Flames — Friday, May 20 (10:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Flames @ Oilers — Sunday, May 22 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 4: Flames @ Oilers — Tuesday, May 24 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 5: Oilers @ Flames — Thursday, May 26 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Flames @ Oilers — Saturday, May 28 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Oilers @ Flames — Monday, May 30 (TBD)

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Blues @ Avalanche — Tuesday, May 17 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Blues @ Avalanche — Thursday, May 19 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Avalanche @ Blues — Saturday, May 21 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 4: Avalanche @ Blues — Monday, May 23 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 5: Blues @ Avalanche — Wednesday, May 25 (TBD)
x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Blues — Friday, May 27 (TBD)
x-Game 7: Blues @ Avalanche — Sunday, May 29 (TBD)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now