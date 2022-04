Stanley Cup playoffs 1st-round schedule and where to watch

The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

Dates and times are subject to change.

The full broadcast schedule and where you can watch each game of the first round, is below:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 2 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Wednesday, May 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Friday, May 6 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 4: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Sunday, May 8 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

x-Game 5: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Tuesday, May 10 (TBD)

x-Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Lightning — Thursday, May 12 (TBD)

x-Game 7: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Saturday, May 14 (TBD)

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Capitals @ Panthers — Tuesday, May 3 (7:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: Capitals @ Panthers — Thursday, May 5 (7:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: Panthers @ Capitals — Saturday, May 7 (1 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Game 4: Panthers @ Capitals — Monday, May 9 (7 p.m. ET, SN1, TVA Sports)

x-Game 5: Capitals @ Panthers — Wednesday, May 11 (TBD)

x-Game 6: Panthers @ Capitals — Friday, May 13 (TBD)

x-Game 7: Capitals @ Panthers — Sunday, May 15 (TBD)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Bruins @ Hurricanes — Monday, May 2 (7 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: Bruins @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, May 4 (7 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: Hurricanes @ Bruins — Friday, May 6 (7 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 4: Hurricanes @ Bruins — Sunday, May 8 (12:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

x-Game 5: Bruins @ Hurricanes — Tuesday, May 10 (TBD)

x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Bruins — Thursday, May 12 (TBD)

x-Game 7: Bruins @ Hurricanes — Saturday, May 14 (TBD)

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Penguins @ Rangers — Tuesday, May 3 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Penguins @ Rangers— Thursday, May 5 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Rangers @ Penguins — Saturday, May 7 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 4: Rangers @ Penguins — Monday, May 9 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

x-Game 5: Penguins @ Rangers — Wednesday, May 11 (TBD)

x-Game 6: Rangers @ Penguins — Friday, May 13 (TBD)

x-Game 7: Penguins @ Rangers — Sunday, May 15 (TBD)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Edmonton Oilers vs. L.A. Kings

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Kings @ Oilers — Monday, May 2 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Kings @ Oilers — Wednesday, May 4 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Oilers @ Kings — Friday, May 6 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 4: Oilers @ Kings — Sunday, May 8 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

x-Game 5: Kings @ Oilers — Tuesday, May 10 (TBD)

x-Game 6: Oilers @ Kings — Thursday, May 12 (TBD)

x-Game 7: Kings @ Oilers — Saturday, May 14 (TBD)

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Stars @ Flames — Tuesday, May 3 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Stars @ Flames — Thursday, May 5 (10 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Flames @ Stars — Saturday, May 7 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 4: Flames @ Stars — Monday, May 9 (9:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

x-Game 5: Stars @ Flames — Wednesday, May 11 (TBD)

x-Game 6: Flames @ Stars — Friday, May 13 (TBD)

x-Game 7: Stars @ Flames — Sunday, May 15 (TBD)

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Predators @ Avalanche — Tuesday, May 3 (9:30 p.m. ET, SNE, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: Predators @ Avalanche— Thursday, May 5 (9:30 p.m. ET, SNE, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: Avalanche @ Predators — Saturday, May 7 (4:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Game 4: Avalanche @ Predators — Monday, May 9 (9:30 p.m. ET, SN1, TVA Sports)

x-Game 5: Predators @ Avalanche — Wednesday, May 11 (TBD)

x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Predators — Friday, May 13 (TBD)

x-Game 7: Predators @ Avalanche— Sunday, May 15 (TBD)

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Blues @ Wild — Monday, May 2 (9:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: Blues @ Wild — Wednesday, May 4 (9:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: Wild @ Blues — Friday, May 6 (9:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 4: Wild @ Blues — Sunday, May 8 (4:30 p.m. ET, SN360, TVA Sports)

x-Game 5: Blues @ Wild — Tuesday, May 10 (TBD)

x-Game 6: Wild @ Blues — Thursday, May 12 (TBD)

x-Game 7: Blues @ Wild — Saturday, May 14 (TBD)