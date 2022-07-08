Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Red Wings acquire Husso as goalie carousel continues spinning on Day 2 of NHL draft

The goalie carousel continued spinning Friday even before the second day of the NHL draft began, with two more on the move amid a flurry of trades and signings.

Devils make move for Vanecek; Flyers trade for defenceman Tony DeAngelo

Stephen Whyno · The Associated Press ·
Goaltender Ville Husso, shown in playoff action in May, signed a three-year contract after having his free agent rights traded to the Detroit Red Wings by the St. Louis Blues on Friday. (Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues traded the free agent rights to Ville Husso to the Detroit Red Wings, who immediately signed him to a three-year contract, and the New Jersey Devils acquired Vitek Vanecek from the Washington Capitals.

The domino effect started Thursday when the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche got Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. That move ensured playoff starter Darcy Kuemper would hit the open market.

Husso was set to be one of those options before Detroit sent the 73rd pick to St. Louis for the 27-year-old Finn. He got a $14.25 million US deal with a $4.75 million annual cap hit over the next three seasons.

The Red Wings will now pair Husso with Alex Nedeljkovic, whom they acquired last off-season, as they move from rebuilding into contending.

New Jersey is still a couple of years away from that, but the Devils needed a goalie and got one in Vanecek along with the 46th pick after sending Nos. 37 and 70 to Washington. The Capitals are in the market for a veteran netminder to play in tandem with Ilya Samsonov, unless they also move on from him.

"We'll explore trade opportunities there, we'll look at the free agent market and then we'll analyze the [restricted free agent] contracts that are coming," general manager Brian MacLellan said earlier in the week.

The Philadelphia Flyers, who have uncertainty surrounding injured defenceman Ryan Ellis and a hole on their blue line even if he returns, acquired Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday for multiple draft picks. They then signed him to a $10 million, two-year contract.

And the Florida Panthers re-signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to a $3 million, two-year deal.

"Eetu is a selfless, dependable and cerebral player who plays with consistency each and every night," GM Bill Zito said. "We are excited to have him back in our lineup."

Comments

