Stanley Cup playoffs schedule and where to watch
CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast several series throughout the playoffs
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.
Dates and times are subject to change.
The full broadcast schedule for the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below:
Stanley Cup Semifinals
Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4)
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Canadiens @ Golden Knights — Monday June 14 (9 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Canadiens @ Golden Knights — Wednesday, June 16 (9 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Golden Knights @ Canadiens — Friday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 4: Golden Knights @ Canadiens — Sunday, June 20 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
*Game 5: Canadiens @ Golden Knights — Tuesday, June 22 (9 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
*Game 6: Golden Knights @ Canadiens — Thursday, June 24 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
*Game 7: Canadiens @ Golden Knights — Saturday, June 26 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
*If necessary
Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. New York Islanders (3)
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Islanders @ Lightning — Sunday, June 13 (3 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Islanders @ Lightning — Tuesday, June 15 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Lightning @ Islanders — Thursday, June 17 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 4: Lightning @ Islanders — Saturday, June 19 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
*Game 5: Islanders @ Lightning — Monday, June 21 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
*Game 6: Lightning @ Islanders — Wednesday, June 23 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
*Game 7: Islanders @ Lightning — Friday, June 25 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
*If necessary
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?