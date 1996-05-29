Stanley Cup playoffs schedule and where to watch

The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

Dates and times are subject to change.

The full broadcast schedule for the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below:

Stanley Cup Semifinals

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4)

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Canadiens @ Golden Knights — Monday June 14 (9 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Canadiens @ Golden Knights — Wednesday, June 16 (9 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Golden Knights @ Canadiens — Friday, June 18 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 4: Golden Knights @ Canadiens — Sunday, June 20 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

*Game 5: Canadiens @ Golden Knights — Tuesday, June 22 (9 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

*Game 6: Golden Knights @ Canadiens — Thursday, June 24 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

*Game 7: Canadiens @ Golden Knights — Saturday, June 26 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

*If necessary

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. New York Islanders (3)

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Islanders @ Lightning — Sunday, June 13 (3 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Islanders @ Lightning — Tuesday, June 15 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Lightning @ Islanders — Thursday, June 17 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 4: Lightning @ Islanders — Saturday, June 19 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

*Game 5: Islanders @ Lightning — Monday, June 21 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

*Game 6: Lightning @ Islanders — Wednesday, June 23 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

*Game 7: Islanders @ Lightning — Friday, June 25 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

*If necessary