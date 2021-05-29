Stanley Cup playoffs schedule and where to watch
CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast several series throughout the playoffs
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.
Dates and times are subject to change.
The full broadcast schedule for the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below:
North Division
Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4)
(Maple Leafs lead 3-2)
Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1
Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1
Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1
Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0
Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)
Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Saturday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 31 (TBA)
x – if necessary
Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3)
(Jets win 4-0)
Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1
Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)
Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)
Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (OT)
East Division
Boston Bruins (3) vs. New York Islanders (4)
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Islanders @ Bruins — Saturday, May 29 (8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360)
Game 2: Islanders @ Bruins — Monday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, TVAS)
Game 3: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD
Game 4: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD
x-Game 5: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD
x-Game 6: Bruins @ Islanders — TBD
x-Game 7: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD
x – if necessary
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Lightning @ Hurricanes — Sunday, May 30 (5 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS)
Game 2: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD
Game 3: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD
Game 4: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD
x-Game 5: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD
x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD
x-Game 7: Lightning @ Hurricanes — TBD
x – if necessary
West Division
Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2)
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — Sunday, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD
Game 3: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD
Game 4: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD
x-Game 5: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD
x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD
x-Game 7: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD
x – if necessary
