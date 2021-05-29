Skip to Main Content
NHL

Stanley Cup playoffs schedule and where to watch

The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast several series throughout the playoffs

CBC Sports ·
The quest for the Stanley Cup has begun. The opening round features a clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens — their first playoff matchup in 42 years. (Getty Images)

Dates and times are subject to change.

The full broadcast schedule for the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below:

North Division

Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4)

(Maple Leafs lead 3-2)

Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1
Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1
Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1
Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0
Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)
Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Saturday, May 29 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 31 (TBA)

x – if necessary

Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3)

(Jets win 4-0)

Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1
Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)
Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)
Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

East Division

Boston Bruins (3) vs. New York Islanders (4)

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Islanders @ Bruins — Saturday, May 29 (8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet 360)
Game 2: Islanders @ Bruins — Monday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, TVAS)
Game 3: Bruins Islanders — TBD
Game 4: Bruins Islanders — TBD
x-Game 5: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD
x-Game 6: Bruins Islanders — TBD
x-Game 7: Islanders @ Bruins — TBD

x – if necessary

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Lightning @ Hurricanes — Sunday, May 30 (5 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS)
Game 2: Lightning @ Hurricanes  — TBD
Game 3: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD
Game 4: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD
x-Game 5: Lightning @ Hurricanes  — TBD
x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Lightning — TBD
x-Game 7: Lightning @ Hurricanes  — TBD

x – if necessary

West Division

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (2)

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — Sunday, May 30 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD
Game 3: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD
Game 4: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD
x-Game 5: Golden Knights @ Avalanche  — TBD
x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Golden Knights — TBD
x-Game 7: Golden Knights @ Avalanche — TBD

x – if necessary

