Skip to Main Content
NHL

Stanley Cup Final schedule and where to watch

The NHL's Stanley Cup Final is here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast several series throughout the playoffs

CBC Sports ·
The quest for the Stanley Cup is nearing its conclusion. The final round features a clash between the Montreal Canadiens and either the New York Islanders or the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. (Getty Images)

The NHL's Stanley Cup Final is here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

Dates and times are subject to change.

The full broadcast schedule for the NHL's Stanley Cup Final, and where you can watch each game, is below:

Stanley Cup Final 

Islanders/Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

(Series tied 0-0)

Game 1: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Monday, June 28 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Wednesday, June 30 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Islanders/Lightning @ Canadiens — Friday, July 2 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 4: Islanders/Lightning @ Canadiens — Monday, July 5 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 5: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Wednesday, July 7 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 6: Islanders/Lightning @ Canadiens — Friday, July 9 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Sunday, July 11 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)

x- if necessary

Armia scores twice as Habs take 3-0 series lead vs Jets

Sports

19 days ago
1:17
Joel Armia posted two goals and an assist and Montreal beat Winnipeg 5-1 in Game 3 on Sunday. 1:17
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now