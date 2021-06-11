Stanley Cup Final schedule and where to watch
CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast several series throughout the playoffs
The NHL's Stanley Cup Final is here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.
Dates and times are subject to change.
The full broadcast schedule for the NHL's Stanley Cup Final, and where you can watch each game, is below:
Stanley Cup Final
Islanders/Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens
(Series tied 0-0)
Game 1: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Monday, June 28 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Wednesday, June 30 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Islanders/Lightning @ Canadiens — Friday, July 2 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 4: Islanders/Lightning @ Canadiens — Monday, July 5 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 5: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Wednesday, July 7 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 6: Islanders/Lightning @ Canadiens — Friday, July 9 (8 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Islanders/Lightning — Sunday, July 11 (7 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca)
x- if necessary
