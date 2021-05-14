Stanley Cup playoffs schedule and where to watch

The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs begin on Saturday and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

Dates and times are subject to change.

The full broadcast schedule for the first round of the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below:

East Division

Pittsburgh Penguins (1) vs. New York Islanders (4)

(Series: 0-0)

Game 1: Islanders @ Penguins — Sunday, May 16, 12 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 2: Islanders @ Penguins — Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Penguins @ Islanders — Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 4: Penguins @ Islanders — Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

x-Game 5: Islanders @ Penguins — Monday, May 24 (TBA)

x-Game 6: Penguins @ Islanders — Wednesday, May 26 (TBA)

x-Game 7: Islanders @ Penguins — Friday, May 28 (TBA)

x – if necessary

Washington Capitals (2) vs. Boston Bruins (3)

(Series: 0-0)

Game 1: Bruins @ Capitals — Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Bruins @ Capitals — Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Capitals @ Bruins — Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 4: Capitals @ Bruins — Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

x-Game 5: Bruins @ Capitals — Sunday May, 23 (TBA)

x-Game 6: Capitals @ Bruins — Tuesday, May 25 (TBA)

x-Game 7: Bruins @ Capitals — Thursday, May 27 (TBA)

x – if necessary

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Nashville Predators (4)

(Series: 0-0)

Game 1: Predators @ Hurricanes — Monday, May 17, 8 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 2: Predators @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m. ET (Sportsnet - FX-CA)

Game 3: Hurricanes @ Predators — Friday, May 21, 7 p.m. ET (Sportsnet - FXX-CA)

Game 4: Hurricanes @ Predators — Sunday, May 23 (TBA)

x-Game 5: Predators @ Hurricanes — Tuesday, May 25 (TBA)

x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Predators — Thursday, May 27 (TBA)

x-Game 7: Predators @ Hurricanes — Saturday, May 29 (TBA)

x – if necessary

Florida Panthers (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

(Series: 0-0)

Game 1: Lightning @ Panthers — Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 2: Lightning @ Panthers — Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 3: Panthers @ Lightning — Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet - FX-CA)

Game 4: Panthers @ Lightning — Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

x-Game 5: Lightning @ Panthers — Monday, May 24 (TBA)

x-Game 6: Panthers @ Lightning — Wednesday, May 26 (TBA)

x-Game 7: Lightning @ Panthers — Friday, May 28 (TBA)

x – if necessary

West Division

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (4)

(Series: 0-0)

Game 1: Blues @ Avalanche — Monday, May 17, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 2: Blues @ Avalanche — Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 3: Avalanche @ Blues — Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 4: Avalanche @ Blues — Sunday, May 23 (TBA)

x-Game 5: Blues @ Avalanche — Tuesday, May 25 (TBA)

x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Blues — Thursday, May 27 (TBA)

x-Game 7: Blues @ Avalanche — Saturday, May 29 (TBA)

x – if necessary

Vegas Golden Knights (2) vs. Minnesota Wild (3)

(Series: 0-0)

Game 1: Blues @ Golden Knights — Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 2: Blues @ Golden Knights — Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 3: Golden Knights @ Blues — Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)

Game 4: Golden Knights @ Blues — Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. (Sportsnet)

x-Game 5: Blues @ Golden Knights — Monday, May 24 (TBA)

x-Game 6: Golden Knights @ Blues — Wednesday, May 26 (TBA)

x-Game 7: Blues @ Golden Knights — Friday, May 28 (TBA)

x – if necessary

North Division

Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4)

(Series: 0-0)

Game 1: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Monday, May 24, (TBA)

Game 4: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Tuesday, May 25 (TBA)

x-Game 5: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, May 27 (TBA)

x-Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Saturday, May 29 (TBA)

x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 31 (TBA)

x – if necessary

Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3)

(Series: 0-0)

Game 1: Jets @ Oilers — Wednesday, May 19, 9 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Jets @ Oilers — Friday, May 21, 9 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Oilers @ Jets — Sunday, May 23 (TBA)

Game 4: Oilers @ Jets — Monday, May 24 (TBA)

x-Game 5: Jets @ Oilers — Wednesday, May 26 (TBA)

x-Game 6: Oilers @ Jets — Friday, May 28 (TBA)

x-Game 7: Jets @ Oilers — Sunday, May 30 (TBA)

x – if necessary