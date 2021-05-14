Stanley Cup playoffs schedule and where to watch
CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast several series throughout the playoffs
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs begin on Saturday and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.
Dates and times are subject to change.
The full broadcast schedule for the first round of the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below:
East Division
Pittsburgh Penguins (1) vs. New York Islanders (4)
(Series: 0-0)
Game 1: Islanders @ Penguins — Sunday, May 16, 12 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 2: Islanders @ Penguins — Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Penguins @ Islanders — Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 4: Penguins @ Islanders — Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
x-Game 5: Islanders @ Penguins — Monday, May 24 (TBA)
x-Game 6: Penguins @ Islanders — Wednesday, May 26 (TBA)
x-Game 7: Islanders @ Penguins — Friday, May 28 (TBA)
x – if necessary
Washington Capitals (2) vs. Boston Bruins (3)
(Series: 0-0)
Game 1: Bruins @ Capitals — Saturday, May 15, 7:15 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Bruins @ Capitals — Monday, May 17, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Capitals @ Bruins — Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 4: Capitals @ Bruins — Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
x-Game 5: Bruins @ Capitals — Sunday May, 23 (TBA)
x-Game 6: Capitals @ Bruins — Tuesday, May 25 (TBA)
x-Game 7: Bruins @ Capitals — Thursday, May 27 (TBA)
x – if necessary
Central Division
Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Nashville Predators (4)
(Series: 0-0)
Game 1: Predators @ Hurricanes — Monday, May 17, 8 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 2: Predators @ Hurricanes — Wednesday, May 19, 8 p.m. ET (Sportsnet - FX-CA)
Game 3: Hurricanes @ Predators — Friday, May 21, 7 p.m. ET (Sportsnet - FXX-CA)
Game 4: Hurricanes @ Predators — Sunday, May 23 (TBA)
x-Game 5: Predators @ Hurricanes — Tuesday, May 25 (TBA)
x-Game 6: Hurricanes @ Predators — Thursday, May 27 (TBA)
x-Game 7: Predators @ Hurricanes — Saturday, May 29 (TBA)
x – if necessary
Florida Panthers (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)
(Series: 0-0)
Game 1: Lightning @ Panthers — Sunday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 2: Lightning @ Panthers — Tuesday, May 18, 8 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 3: Panthers @ Lightning — Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet - FX-CA)
Game 4: Panthers @ Lightning — Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
x-Game 5: Lightning @ Panthers — Monday, May 24 (TBA)
x-Game 6: Panthers @ Lightning — Wednesday, May 26 (TBA)
x-Game 7: Lightning @ Panthers — Friday, May 28 (TBA)
x – if necessary
West Division
Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (4)
(Series: 0-0)
Game 1: Blues @ Avalanche — Monday, May 17, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 2: Blues @ Avalanche — Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 3: Avalanche @ Blues — Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 4: Avalanche @ Blues — Sunday, May 23 (TBA)
x-Game 5: Blues @ Avalanche — Tuesday, May 25 (TBA)
x-Game 6: Avalanche @ Blues — Thursday, May 27 (TBA)
x-Game 7: Blues @ Avalanche — Saturday, May 29 (TBA)
x – if necessary
Vegas Golden Knights (2) vs. Minnesota Wild (3)
(Series: 0-0)
Game 1: Blues @ Golden Knights — Sunday, May 16, 3 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 2: Blues @ Golden Knights — Tuesday, May 18, 10 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 3: Golden Knights @ Blues — Thursday, May 20, 9:30 p.m. ET (Sportsnet)
Game 4: Golden Knights @ Blues — Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. (Sportsnet)
x-Game 5: Blues @ Golden Knights — Monday, May 24 (TBA)
x-Game 6: Golden Knights @ Blues — Wednesday, May 26 (TBA)
x-Game 7: Blues @ Golden Knights — Friday, May 28 (TBA)
x – if necessary
North Division
Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4)
(Series: 0-0)
Game 1: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Monday, May 24, (TBA)
Game 4: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Tuesday, May 25 (TBA)
x-Game 5: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Thursday, May 27 (TBA)
x-Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens — Saturday, May 29 (TBA)
x-Game 7: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 31 (TBA)
x – if necessary
Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3)
(Series: 0-0)
Game 1: Jets @ Oilers — Wednesday, May 19, 9 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 2: Jets @ Oilers — Friday, May 21, 9 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)
Game 3: Oilers @ Jets — Sunday, May 23 (TBA)
Game 4: Oilers @ Jets — Monday, May 24 (TBA)
x-Game 5: Jets @ Oilers — Wednesday, May 26 (TBA)
x-Game 6: Oilers @ Jets — Friday, May 28 (TBA)
x-Game 7: Jets @ Oilers — Sunday, May 30 (TBA)
x – if necessary
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?